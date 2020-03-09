A woman in her 20s visiting Aspen last week returned to her home in Australia, where she tested positive for COVID-19, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported.
The woman had contact with others at social gatherings, and some of them have reported experiencing respiratory symptoms.
CDPHE and Pitkin County Public Health are reaching out to people who were known to have been in contact with the Australian patient during her Aspen visit.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including: older adults, especially those older than age 80, and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. Older adults who have chronic medical conditions are at highest risk.
CDPHE advises people at higher risk to take action now to be prepared if there is an outbreak in their community. The Centers for Disease Control has information about preparing.
