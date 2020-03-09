Six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Colorado, Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported Friday. No new cases were identified Saturday or Sunday, the CDHE reported.

At least five of those identified have recently traveled internationally.

The state is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on flights that may have had a COVID-19 case.

As of March 6 eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Colorado.