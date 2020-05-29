COVID-19 statistics for Chaffee County remained unchanged Thursday at 70 positive or probable cases and a total of 18 deaths due to the virus.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data for surrounding counties as of 4 p.m. Wednesday indicate:
County Cases Deaths
Lake 27 0
Park 23 0
Saguache 25 1
Gunnison 177 6
Pitkin 57 2
Chaffee County’s higher death count is because most of its COVID-19 cases were part of an outbreak at Columbine Manor Care Center, where 53 people, including residents and staff, tested positive for the virus and 16 residents died as a result of the disease.
The state health department reported as of Wednesday, 25,121 people tested positive or were probable for COVID-19 of 166,596 tested.
There have been 272 outbreaks at a variety of residential and other facilities throughout the state.
Of the 1,421 deaths among COVID-19 cases, 1,168 were directly attributable to the virus.
