Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved Phase 1, Filing 1 for the Centerville Ranch major subdivision final plat during their Tuesday meeting.
Phase 1 will include six filings, dividing 903.6 acres. The first filing is for 30 lots, ranging from 2.1 to 10.8 acres.
Phase 2, 648.9 acres and 70 more lots, is subject to a conservation easement option agreement with Central Colorado Conservancy. If the agreement goes through, those 648.9 acres will be held in an easement instead of sold.
There was no public comment during the hearing.
“I just want to congratulate Jeff Ince (project developer),” Commissioner Greg Felt said. “After everything we’ve gone through to get here, it’s a testament of your listening to and understanding of all of the public comments this project has received, to get to where we don’t have any comments today.”
In other business commissioners approved a waiver for the High Country Village manufactured home planned development and major subdivision, 27436 CR 313, Buena Vista.
The applicant requested commissioners waive the planned development concept plan so they could move directly to the planned development final plan.
Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom told commissioners the county land use code doesn’t really cover when an application is both a planned development and major subdivision, but since the project was so far along, it would make sense to combine the two parts.
After hearing testimony from Joel Garza and Brian Stilly with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, commissioners unanimously approved a motion ruling the Kalivoda subdivision improvement agreement fulfilled.
Questions had arisen about the agreement, which requires the developer to bring electrical access to the lots. Each lot faced the county road, and there were electrical lines on the opposite side of the road.
Stilly said it was common practice to accept this arrangement as meeting the agreement.
Commissioners discussed whether to advertise to fill the Chaffee County Planning Commission seat left vacant after Mike Allen, chairman, resigned due to lack of time.
Felt said because the commission was in the middle of work on the county comprehensive plan, meeting online could be difficult, and since Allen’s term expired at the end of the year, commissioners should wait to fill the position.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he had spoken to some of the Planning Commission members and they were in favor of filling the empty seat.
The commissioners decided to wait and speak to all of the planning commissioners before making a decision.
They unanimously approved additional funds from the CARE Act to be used for the Community Block Grant Business Loan Fund.
