More than 60 people interested in teaching at Colorado Mountain College turned up for an informational meeting with college representatives Tuesday night at Salida SteamPlant.
The group was greeted by Rachel Pokrandt, dean of the Leadville and Salida campuses.
“We hope it’s an opportunity for you to get to know us and for us to know you,” Pokrandt said.
“It’s a big deal that you voted to join CMC,” she said adding that the college does not take its responsibility to Salida lightly.
She said it is the college’s job to show Salida School District voters that the college is a valuable addition to the community.
The college hopes to be an economic driver as well as a driver of learning.
Pokrandt outlined the vision of the college. She told adjunct instructor hopefuls about the history and organization of the college and introduced several faculty and staff members from other campuses who had come to Salida for the meeting.
“We’re creating opportunities for every kind of learner,” she said.
Amy Dennis, CMC site coordinator for the Salida Campus, talked about the job possibilities and outlined the programs CMC hopes to offer, including noncredit classes.
Transferable-credit classes must be taught by instructors with at least a master’s degree. But there are a variety of noncredit classes that can be taught by other instructors.
Dennis said the contracts for adjunct instructors is semester-long, and pay is $869.69 per credit hour. There is a limit to how many classes may be taught by an instructor each semester.
“It’s been 35 years since we opened a new campus. We’re excited you all want to come on this journey with us,” said Dennis.
The attendees broke into different groups by interest and were able to talk with staff and faculty in depth about CMC.
All attendees were asked to fill out an interest form, and many took the opportunity to leave resumés.
Dennis thought the turnout was fabulous and was excited to see so many people interested in “being part of this adventure.”
She said the new CMC storefront office at 202 N. F St. is scheduled to open April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.