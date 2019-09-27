Alisa Pappenfort estimates she has about 35 plants in her house. The councilwoman-elect for Ward 3, who was born and raised in Georgia said people tell her she’s from the tropics and is trying to take the tropics with her wherever she goes.
Pappenfort, who currently serves as Salida’s clerk and treasurer, said she wanted to run for office because she had been watching how things were done in city council and thought she could do it.
“We need people who care about the community to step up and serve in government,” she said.
As clerk and treasurer, Pappenfort said she has grown familiar with the city’s laws and government processes.
Pappenfort said that as a councilwoman she intends to focus on housing, and it’s time for a regional housing authority in the area.
She also wants to focus on youth. Pappenfort, who works for the Boys & Girls Club, said youth in the community need to be safe and need more recreational opportunities.
In addition, Pappenfort said she wants to continue to promote communication and sustainability.
The biggest issues facing Salida, Pappenfort said, are affordable housing and jobs that pay a living wage.
“Those have to go hand in hand,” she said.
The biggest skill Pappenfort can bring to city council, she said, is problem solving. She has worked in many different industries throughout her career, and a common thread throughout all her jobs is problem solving.
City council’s most important function is representing the people, Pappenfort said.
She said she wants to encourage residents to participate in local government, regardless of capacity.
“I wish everybody participated,” she said. “Because that would make government work better.”
She said more public participation leads to greater diversity of ideas, because city council can’t come up with every perspective.
“It’s cool if people think things are going well and participating isn’t worth their time,” she said. “But you get a better result when people stay involved.”
