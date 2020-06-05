PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION FOR THE PROPOSED CONFLUENT PARK SUBDIVISION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 22, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The hearing is regarding an application submitted by and on behalf of Confluent Park, LLC, for the property including approximately 10.5 acres located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Vandaveer Ranch Road and Highway 50. The legal description is Lots 3 and 4 of the Confluent Park Minor Subdivision as recorded at Reception Number 456722 of the Chaffee County Recorder’s Office.
The applicant wishes to subdivide the property in accordance with the recently approved Planned Development which has the underlying districts of Residential Mixed-Use District (RMU); Commercial District (C-1); and High Density Residential District (R-3) into approximately 37 lots.
If a recommendation is made by the Planning Commission at the above public hearing, it shall be forwarded to the City Council for an online public hearing on July 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the following link:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8402368210594753549
Currently it is expected interested persons may attend the public hearing in person, abiding by social distancing standards, or by attending the above online meetings. Public comment will be solicited and received in one or both formats. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit https://cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/
Published in The Mountain Mail June 5, 2020
