PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED 2020 BUDGET
ARKANSAS VALLEY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a proposed budget for the ensuing year of 2020 has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Valley Ambulance District and that such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a public hearing during a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at the Howard Hall Community Center, 5510 CR 45, Howard, Colorado, on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
A copy of the proposed 2020 budget is available for public inspection in the office of the District located at the Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 US Highway 50 Howard, CO 81233 and on the district website (https://avad.care).
Any interested elector of the District may file or register any objections to the proposed 2020 budget by the governing body of the District.
Dated: November 13, 2019
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
OF THE ARKANSAS VALLEY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Published in The Mountain Mail November 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.