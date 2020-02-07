PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING
A LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on February 24, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of TK Morrison Construction, LLC as represented by Bill Hussey of the Crabtree Group. The application is for Limited Impact Review approval for a development plan of a 146 space Recreational Vehicle Park on 19.1 acres located at the northwest corner of Highway 50 and County Road 102. The site is zoned R-4, Manufactured Housing Residential District.
Approval of the limited impact review application shall constitute authorization to proceed with development of the site as proposed as the Salida RV Resort. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 7, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.