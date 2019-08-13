PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Michael R. Bierma, Deceased.

Case Number 19PR30033

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before December 1, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Vanessa Bierma, Personal Representative

C/O Gubbels Law Office, P.C.

402 N. Wilcox Street, Suite 100

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Gubbels Law Office, P.C.

402 N. Wilcox Street, Ste. 100

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Phone Number: 303-688-1655

FAX Number: 303-688-7511

Darrell J. Gubbels, #15810

E-mail: Darrell@gubbelslaw.com

Jaime L. Stewart, #34636

E-mail: Jaime@gubbelslaw.com

Published in The Mountain Mail July 30 and August 6 and 13, 2019

