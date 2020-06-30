PUBLIC NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address:

142 Crestone Ave., PO Box 279

Salida, CO 81201

719-539-2561

Plaintiff(s):

DAVID PAUL MARQUES

v.

Defendant(s):

STELLA BERNICE GOULD, PAULA WOOD-HENSCHEN and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action.   

Attorneys:

Ernest F. Marquez, #16325

Marquez & Herrick-Stare, LLC

102 North I Street

PO Box 1203

Salida, CO 81201

719-539-7663

Email: ernest@mhslaw.us

Case Number: 2018CV030056

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgement by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action in rem to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lots Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18) and Nineteen (19) in Block Six (6)

in the Town, now City, of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado;

Otherwise known as: 334 W. 1st Street

Salida, CO 81201

This summons is issued pursuant to C.R.C.P. 4(g).

Dated: June 3, 2020

Published in the Mountain Mail.

First Publication: June 8, 2020

Last Publication: July 7, 2020

MARQUEZ & HERRICK-STARE, LLC

Original signature on file

/s/ Ernest F. Marquez

Ernest F. Marquez, #16325

Attorney for Plaintiff

