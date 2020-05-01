PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the City of Salida will accept sealed bids to sell surplus city property. See availability for viewing and listing of property in the “For Sale” section of the classified ads. The City reserves the right to refuse any and all bids received.
SEALED BIDS SHOULD ARRIVE AT CITY HALL, 448 E. 1st Street, SALIDA BEFORE 12:00 P.M., FRIDAY, MAY 8TH, 2020.
Bids shall be opened at 1:00 P.M., FRIDAY, MAY 8TH, 2020.
Witness my hand and seal of the City of Salida on this ___________ day of ___________,
2020.
[SEAL]
/s/Erin Kelley, Interim City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail May 1, 2020
