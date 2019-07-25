PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Anita Louise Miller, a.k.a. Anita L. Miller, a.k.a. Anita Miller, Deceased.

Case Number: 19PR30025

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before November 19, 2019 or the claims may be forever barred.

Vivian Poe, Personal Representative

c/o Anderson & Hughes, P.C.

7385 W. US Highway 50

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

ANDERSON & HUGHES, P.C.

Dustin T. Hughes, Esq.

Atty. Reg. #: 35184

M. Stuart Anderson, Esq.

Atty. Reg. #: 30251

7385 W. Highway 50

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-539-7003

E-mail: dustin@anderson-hugheslaw.com

FAX Number: 719-539-2206

Published in The Mountain Mail July 18 and 25 and August 1, 2019

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.