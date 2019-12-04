PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of REX KINDALL aka REX N. KINDALL aka REX NEAL KINDALL, Deceased
Case Number 19PR30054
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado
With a copy to:
Mindi L. Conerly Millican
Ryan F. Callahan
Conerly & Callahan, LLC
333 S. Townsend Avenue
Montrose, CO 81401
on or before April 10, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Mindi L. Conerly Millican
Ryan F. Callahan
Conerly & Callahan, LLC
333 S. Townsend Avenue
Montrose, CO 81401
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Mindi L. Conerly Millican
Ryan F. Callahan
Conerly & Callahan, LLC
333 S. Townsend Avenue
Montrose, CO 81401
Phone Number: 970-249-3449
E-mail: mlc@montroselawyers.com
FAX Number: 970-249-7455
Atty. Reg. #:33946/39008
Published in The Mountain Mail December 4, 11 and 18, 2019
