PUBLIC NOTICE
Request for Proposal
Chaffee County seeks proposals for county fairgrounds for the north multi use building for a heating and cooling system. Information related to the project RFP can be found at www.chaffeecounty.org /public-notices. Submittal deadline is Friday, April 17 close of business.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 2, 3, 6, 7 and 9, 2020
