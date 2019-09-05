PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A VARIANCE TO THE CHAFFEE COUNTY ONSITE WASTEWATER SYSTEM REGULATIONS
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, will hold a Public Hearing to consider an application for a variance to the Chaffee County Onsite Wastewater System Regulations. This is rescheduled from September 3, 2019.
Applicant: Beth Roberts
Location: 7445 County Road 150, Salida
Zone: Residential
Request: To reduce the 100’ setback to 40’ for the distance between a well and an On-site Wastewater Treatment System (OWTS) and to allow minimum setbacks from property line and house for Onsite Wastewater Treatment System in accordance with the 2017 Regulation 43.
Hearing: Monday, September 23, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. to be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 5, 2019
