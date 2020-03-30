PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
410 W Highway 50
Salida, Colorado 81201
The City of Salida is requesting bids from interested teams for interior examination, possible deconstruction, construction and mitigation for future use of existing locker rooms. The City is looking for new and/or creative solutions and/or products to maintain this existing asset.
Bids will be received online at the project page on BidNetDirect.com below until 3:00 PM, April 10, 2020. They will be opened, read aloud and tabulated from April 13 - 16, 2020.
The Splash pad project will be designed with input from the Department and constructed by the bidder. Copies of contract documents and RFP can be found at Rocky Mountain E-purchasing at: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1 2020 - PR - 03
There shall be a recommended pre-bid meeting onApril 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Attendance is virtual and can be accessed here:
Join Hangouts Meet
Join by phone
+1 585-484-8820 PIN: 611 042 914#
Purpose of the meeting is to go over project goals with prospective bidders, to review the areas of work, and to answer any questions.
The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Dates of Advertisement: March 27, 30, and April 1, 2020
/s/ Mike Post
Director of Parks and Recreation
Published in The Mountain Mail March 27 and 30 and April 1, 2020
