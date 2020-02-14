PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, STE 112
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 539-6257
The City of Salida will be accepting sealed bids for the 2020 Street Reconstruction Project until February 27, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Salida Public Works Department, 340 W. Hwy 291, Salida, CO 81201 at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud. Proposals will be acted upon by the Salida City Council.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on February 20, 2020 at 9:00am at the City Public Works Building 340 W. Highway 291, Salida, CO 81201.
Bids should be sealed and titled “2020 Street Reconstruction Project”. Bid Bond of 5% of bid price and Performance and Payment bonds equal to 100 % of the bid are required, the project is tax exempt in which the contractor will be provided with the tax exempt number for material purchases.
The project is to include all labor and materials necessary for reconstruction of water system and roadway improvements for approximately seven city blocks as well as mill and overlay improvements as identified on the plans. The construction of this project shall be started no later than April 1st, 2020 and completed no later than October 23, 2020.
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing website at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1.
Any questions should be directed to David Lady at david.lady@cityofsalida.com . The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Dates of Advertisement: February 14 and 17, 2020
/s/ David Lady, P.E.
Public Works Director
Published in The Mountain Mail February 14 and 17, 2020
