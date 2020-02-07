PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A RIGHT OF WAY VACATION APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE
NOTICE: that on February 24, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado on an application submitted by Aaron and Hannah Peyrouse to vacate a portion of the East 6th Street right-of-way. The right-of-way is located along East 6th and Teller Streets which were realigned a few years ago.
City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the right of way vacation request on March 17, 2020 at or about the hour of 6 p.m., at the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearings. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 7, 2020
