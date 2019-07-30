PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that under and Pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the personal property of:

John Zimmerman

PO Box 1523

Park City, UT 84060

Our lien will be enforced at A&A Storage of Poncha Springs, LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Unit contents: 5 lbs - blue plastic, Elec  range, 2 refrigerators, full size bed, 4 - 4x8x2 foam insulation, 2 - elec heaters.

Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of at

10:00 am - Aug. 13, 2019

Unit number 219

Published in The Mountain Mail July 30 and August 6, 2019

