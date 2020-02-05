PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
410 W Highway 50
Salida, Colorado 81201
The City of Salida is requesting bids for a Design-Build team for Design and construction of a new flow through brushed concrete Splash pad. The Salida Department of Parks and Recreation is proposing to construct a Splash Pad with associated controls in Centennial Park in the City. The site is located adjacent to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center (410 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida CO) Water and sewer will be near the site.
The Splash pad shall contain various features including in ground squirters, tall gravity fall “trees”, run through hoops, and other possible amenities. This Splash pad shall contain unique designs that are discussed with the team and are representative of the town of Salida’s river based community. Bids will be received at the Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. Highway 50, Salida, CO 81201 or online at the website below until 3:00 PM, Feb 28, 2020. They will be opened, read aloud and tabulated at 1:00 AM on March 2, 2020.
The Splash pad project will be designed with input from the Department and constructed by the bidder. Copies of contract documents and RFP can be found at Rocky Mountain E-purchasing at: https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1
2020-PR-02-2020 City of Salida Splashpad
There shall be a recommended pre-bid meeting on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:30am. Attendance is virtual and can be accessed here:
Join Hangouts Meet
Join by phone
+1 410-995-8332 PIN: 277 764 739#
Purpose of the meeting is to go over project goals with prospective bidders, to review the areas of work, and to answer any questions.
The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Dates of Advertisement: Feb 5, 7, and 10, 2020
/s/ Mike Post
Director of Parks and Recreation
Published in The Mountain Mail February 5, 7 and 10, 2020
