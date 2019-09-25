PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF TIME-OF-USE RATE SCHEDULE CHANGE
SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.
29780 North US Highway 24, P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
The Association proposes to revise its Time-of-Use Rate Schedule No. 7 to change the applicability to consumers that were taking service under this rate as of August 1, 2017 or have ETS equipment at the service location that was installed prior to April 7, 2013.
Applicable to single-phase and three-phase time-of-use services for individual premises whose load requirements do not exceed 50 kVa of transformer capacity, subject to the established policies of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (the “Association”). Consumers may opt to change from this rate schedule to Rate Schedule No. 1 at the first of any month. However, once billing under the time-of-use rate schedule ceases, the consumer may not re-elect to take service under this rate. Applicable service charges as outlined in Board Policy C-2 will apply when a consumer opts to change from this rate to Rate Schedule No. 1.
On-Peak hours in the Rate Schedule are updated to clarify days of the week and holidays that are excluded from the on-peak pricing period.
3. On-peak – between the hours of: 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Except: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
The proposed and present policy changes are available for examination and explanation at the offices of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 North US Highway 24, Buena Vista, Colorado. Written comments may be filed with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211 at least ten (10) days before the effective date.
Published in The Mountain Mail September 25, 2019
