PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 04
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 2 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE OUTDATED REQUIREMENT FOR PERSONAL SURETY AND PERFORMANCE BONDS
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the _18th__ day of _February___, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the _3rd__day of__March , 2020________
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 3rd day of March, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: __________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
(SEAL)
____________________
Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 21st day of
February, 2020 and, after Final Adoption, PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, on the 6th day of March, 2020.
By:_________________
Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail March 6, 2020
