PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE

CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on the following item:

Name of Project: Harriet Alexander Field Height Variance

Applicant: Gary Greiner for City of Salida and Chaffee County

Location: 9255 County Road 140, Salida

Zone: Industrial

Request: A height variance of 22 feet to the 35 foot maximum height limit to install a 57 foot beacon tower at the Harriet Alexander Field Airport.

Board of Adjustment Hearing: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.  To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.

Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org.  All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.

Published in The Mountain Mail December 26, 2019

 

