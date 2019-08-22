PUBLIC NOTICE
Invitation to Bid Buena Vista Clinic Construction
The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center invites general contractors to bid the construction of a new 9,970 SF Medical Clinic adjacent to their current medical center at 28374 County Road 317, Buena Vista, CO. Work will include a single-story steel frame facility with related site improvements. The clinic building will include exam rooms, physical therapy, offices and X-ray. Work will also include some remodel of the existing clinic building.
Drawings/Specifications available:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0y57f7089o79idc/AAAlyo-r1RegTR7KEob8cI7ga?dl=0
Prebid meeting: 8/14/19 at 2:00pm MST at the jobsite: 28374 County Road 317, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Bids due: 8/27/19 2:00 pm MST, Attn: Dan Christianson, dan.christianson@hrrmc.net. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center 1000 Rush Drive, Salida, CO 81201
CC and questions: Ron Christenson, ron@christensoncorporation.com, 612-338-7173
Published in The Mountain Mail August 8, 15 and 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.