PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 2020-05
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, VACATING A PORTION OF RIGHT OF WAY LOCATED ALONG EAST 6TH AND TELLER STREETS
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on March 03, 2020, ADOPTED and ORDERED
PUBLISHED IN FULL, other than Exhibit A described herein which shall be on record with the City Clerk’s office, in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 3rd day of March, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 17th day of March 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING at a regular meeting of the Salida City Council,
PASSED, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL BY TITLE ONLY this 17th day of March, 2020.
City of Salida
___________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
Interim City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 6TH day of March, 2020, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the 20th day of March, 2020.
By:________________________
Interim City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail March 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.