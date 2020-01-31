PUBLIC NOTICE
A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE PROTECTION District of Chaffee and Fremont Counties, Colorado. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 5th day of May 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The election is being conducted as an independent mail ballot election. At that time, (a) three (3) Directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms, and (b) one (1) Director will be elected to serve for two (2) years following an appointment to complete a four (4) year term set to expire in 2022. Eligible electors of the SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE PROTECTION District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO): D0UG BESS, 124 E Street, P.O. Box 86, Salida, CO 81201, Telephone, 719-539-2212. The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020 (not less than 67 days before the election). Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 2, 2020 (the sixty-fourth day before the election). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, April 28, 2020.
/s/ Doug Bess
Designated Election Official Signature
Published in The Mountain Mail January 31, 2020
