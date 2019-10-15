PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGETS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that proposed budgets have been submitted to the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, including the Upper Arkansas Water Activity Enterprise, for the ensuing year 2020. Copies of such proposed budgets have been filed in the office of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, 339 East Highway 50, Salida, Colorado, where the same are open for public inspection. That such proposed budgets will be considered at a regular meeting of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District to be held at the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, 339 East Highway 50, Salida, Colorado, on the 14th day of November 2019 at the hour of 2:00 o’clock pm. Any taxpayer within such district may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budgets, file or register his objections thereto.
Dated: October 11, 2019
/s/ Thomas Goodwin
Treasurer
/s/ Ralph L. Scanga, Jr.
General Manager and Budget Officer
Published in The Mountain Mail October 15, 2019
