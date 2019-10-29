PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Marion Wayne Graves aka Marion W. Graves, Deceased.
Case Number 2019PR030052
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 6, 2020 or the claims may be forever barred.
James T. Anest #16727
Arant Law LLC
11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr. #220
Parker, CO 80138
Attorney:
James T. Anest #16727
Arant Law Firm, LLC
11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr. Suite 220
Parker, CO 80138
Phone: 303-841-9525
Fax: 720-638-6246
Published in The Mountain Mail October 29 and November 5 and 12, 2019
