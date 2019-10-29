PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Marion Wayne Graves aka Marion W. Graves, Deceased.

Case Number 2019PR030052

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 6, 2020 or the claims may be forever barred.

James T. Anest #16727

Arant Law LLC

11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr. #220

Parker, CO 80138

Attorney:

James T. Anest #16727

Arant Law Firm, LLC

11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr. Suite 220

Parker, CO 80138

Phone: 303-841-9525

Fax: 720-638-6246

jim@arantlawfirm.com

Published in The Mountain Mail October 29 and November 5 and 12, 2019

