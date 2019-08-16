PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, September 23rd, 2019– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Major Subdivision – Ute Subdivision – FINAL Plat
Monday September 23rd, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission for review of the Final Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision of a 20.40-acre lot owed by Ute Development Corporation to be divided into 3 lots. The subdivision is located on the west side of Tomsland Lane, north of CR 120 and south of CR 128. Parcel #380510200277. A final plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Planning and Zoning Commission Special Meeting:
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting for a joint Public Hearing with the Board of Trustees on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 16, 2019
