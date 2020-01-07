PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, STE 112
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 539-6257
The City of Salida will be accepting sealed bids for the 2020 Concrete Maintenance Project until Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 9A.M. at the Salida Public Works Department, 340 W. Hwy 291, Salida, CO 81201 at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud.
The project consists of all labor and materials necessary to replace sections of the city’s sidewalks, ADA ramps, and curb and gutter. The construction of this project shall be started no later than April 1, 2020 and completed no later than September 30, 2020.
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing website at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1.
Any questions should be directed to David Lady at david.lady@cityofsalida.com. The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Dates of Advertisement: 1/6, 1/7, 1/8, 1/9/2020
/s/ David Lady
Public Works Director
Published in The Mountain Mail January 6, 7, 8 and 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.