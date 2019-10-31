PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Schwitzer Major Subdivision Sketch Plan
Applicant: Irene Schwitzer
Location: 10350 County Road 155, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide 9.8 acres into two lots with the minimum being 3.78 acres. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm.
Board of Commissioner Call-Up Hearing: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 to be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Land use items begin at 9:15 a.m.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Avenue and on the Planning and Zoning page at http://chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning/Planning-Commision & Pending Land Use Applications. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.