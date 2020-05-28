PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of RaeDonna Jones a.k.a. RaeDonna Moore Jones and RaeDonna M. Jones, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30014
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before September 28, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kimberly Jones Sheets
c/o Anderson Law Group
7385 W. US Highway 50
Salida, Colorado 81201
Attorneys for Kimberly Jones Sheets:
ANDERSON LAW GROUP, P.C.
David K. Johns, Esq.
7385 West Highway 50
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-539-7003
E-mail: FAX Number: 719-539-2206 Atty. Reg. #:19818
Published in The Mountain Mail May 28 and June 4 and 11, 2020
