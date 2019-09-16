PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO 2019CW3048; TERRELL S. MINTON AND W. KEKUNI MINTON, 425 Collyer Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501, (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Jennifer M. DiLalla, Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2595 Canyon Blvd., Suite 300, Boulder, Colorado 80302, (303) 443-8782)
Application for Simple change in Surface Point of Diversion Pursuant to § 37-92-305(3.5), C.R.S.
FREMONT COUNTY
2. Decreed water right for which change is sought: 2.1 Name of structure: Dewitt Ditch No. 1. 2.2 Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees: September 9, 1904, C.A. No. 1889 in the District Court for Chaffee County, Colorado (“CA1889 Decree”). 2.3 Verbatim legal description of structure from most recent decree that adjudicated the location: The CA1889 Decree adjudicated two points of diversion for the Dewitt Ditch No. 1 on the West side of Bear Creek in Fremont County, as follows: 2.3.1 Headgate No. 1: Located at a point whence the South East corner of Section 27, Township 49, Range 9, East, N.M.M., bears South 46° East 2050.51 feet. The decreed location of Headgate No. 1 is shown on Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). 2.3.2 Headgate No. 2: Located about thirty rods farther down the same stream. The decreed location of Headgate No. 2 is shown on Exhibit A. 2.3.3 Further description: Said ditch by means of said headgates draws its supply of water from the West side of Bear Creek and it thence continues in a North Easterly course for a distance of about one and a half miles. 2.4 Decreed source of water: Bear Creek, tributary to the Arkansas River. 2.5 Appropriation date: June 1, 1884. 2.6 Total amount decreed to structure: 1.5 cfs, absolute. 2.7 Decreed use: Irrigation of 14 acres. 2.8 Amount of water that Applicants intend to change: The Mintons seek to change their undivided 1/3 interest in the Dewitt Ditch No. 1, amounting to 0.5 cfs. 3. Detailed description of proposed change in surface point of diversion: As described above, Dewitt Ditch No. 1 is decreed to divert water at two surface points: an upper headgate known as “Headgate No. 1,” from which the Mintons could irrigate the southern portion of their irrigable land by gravity-feed but which is not located on their property; and a lower headgate known as “Headgate No. 2,” which is located on the Mintons’ property but from which they are unable to irrigate the southern portion of their irrigable land by gravity-feed. The Mintons’ access to Headgate No. 1 has been obstructed. Accordingly, the Mintons seek to change their interest in the surface diversion point at Headgate No. 1 to a new surface diversion point located downstream and on the Mintons’ property. The Mintons seek no other change to their decreed water right. 3.1 How the proposed change meets the definition of a simple change in surface point of diversion: Section 37-92-305(3.5)(a)(II) defines “simple change in a surface point of diversion” as “a change in the point of diversion from a decreed surface diversion point to a new surface diversion point that is not combined with and does not include any other type of change of water right and for which there is no intervening surface diversion point or inflow between the new point of diversion and the diversion point from which a change is being made,” and excludes from that definition “a change of point of diversion from below or within a stream reach for which there is an intervening surface diversion point or inflow or decreed in-stream flow right to an upstream location within or above that reach.” 3.1.1 Change from a decreed surface diversion point to a new surface diversion point: The Mintons’ requested change is from the decreed surface diversion point for Dewitt Ditch No. 1, Headgate No. 1, to the new surface diversion point shown on Exhibit A. 3.1.2 No combination with or inclusion of other change of water right: The Mintons seek no other change to their decreed water right in the Dewitt Ditch No. 1. 3.1.3 No intervening surface diversion point or inflow: As shown on the map attached as Exhibit A, there is no intervening surface diversion point and no inflow between the new point of diversion and the decreed point of diversion from which the change is being made. 3.1.4 No change to an upstream location within a decreed instream flow reach: As shown on the map attached as Exhibit A, the Colorado Water Conservation Board holds an instream flow reach, decreed in Case No. 80CW72, on Bear Creek (“80CW72 ISF”). The Mintons’ proposed simple change in surface point of diversion is to a downstream location rather than an upstream location within the 80CW72 ISF reach. 3.2 Applicants’ burden of proof: Applicants bear the burden of proving that the simple change in a surface point of diversion will not (i) result in diversion of a greater flow rate or amount of water than has been decreed to the water right and, without requantifying the water right, is physically and legally available at the diversion point from which a change is being made; or (ii) injuriously affect the owner of or persons entitled to use water under a vested water right or decreed conditional water right. 3.2.1 No diversion of greater flow rate than decreed to the Dewitt Ditch No. 1, or than is physically and legally available at Headgate No. 1: 3.2.1.1 In any proposed ruling or proposed decree submitted to the Court for entry, the Mintons will include a term and condition providing that at any given time, they will divert their 0.5 cfs interest in the Dewitt Ditch No. 1 either at the new surface point of diversion sought in this Application or at Headgate No. 2; i.e., that their 0.5 cfs interest may not be diverted at those two points simultaneously. Accordingly, the requested simple change in point of diversion will not result in diversion of a greater flow rate than decreed to the Mintons’ 0.5 cfs interest in the water right. 3.2.1.2 In any proposed ruling or proposed decree submitted to the Court for entry, the Mintons will include a term and condition limiting diversions of their 0.5 cfs interest in the water right at the changed point of diversion to the amount of water legally and physically available to that interest at Dewitt Ditch No. 1, Headgate No. 1. 3.2.1.3 If, for any reason, the Mintons do not obtain a final and unappealable decree approving the new surface point of diversion sought in this Application, the terms and conditions described in paragraphs 3.2.1.1 and 3.2.1.2 will not apply to the Mintons’ future use of their interest in the Dewitt Ditch No. 1. 3.2.2 No injury to vested or decreed conditional water rights: As shown on the map attached as Exhibit A, there are no water rights decreed to divert from Bear Creek in the reach between Dewitt Ditch No. 1, Headgate No. 1, and the proposed new point of diversion downstream; there also are no tributary inflows to Bear Creek in that reach. The Mintons’ in-priority diversion of their 0.5 cfs interest in the Dewitt Ditch No. 1 at the proposed new point of diversion therefore will have exactly the same impact on the stream and on other water rights as would the Mintons’ in-priority diversion of that interest at Headgate No. 1 if their access to that headgate were not obstructed. Accordingly, the proposed simple change in surface point of diversion will not injure vested water rights or decreed conditional water rights. 4. Location of new surface point of diversion: The new surface point of diversion will be located on the Mintons’ property in unincorporated Fremont County, at 1716 County Road 49, Salida, Colorado, 81201, in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 27, T49N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., approximately 1,687 feet from the South section line and 1,346 feet from the East section line of said Section 27, as shown on Exhibit A. UTM coordinates: Easting 416515.939; Northing 4258138.777 (Zone 13, NAD 83 datum). Source of UTM coordinates: hand-held GPS device (smart phone). 5. Names and address of owners or reputed owners of the land on which any new diversion structure or modification to any existing diversion structure is or will be constructed: The Applicants own the land on which the new diversion structure will be constructed. WHEREFORE, the Mintons respectfully request that the Court enter a decree (i) finding and concluding that the proposed simple change in surface point of diversion meets all statutory requirements imposed by section 37-92-305(3.5), C.R.S.; and (ii) approving the changed point of diversion for the Mintons’ undivided 1/3 interest in the Dewitt Ditch No. 1 water right.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of October 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of September 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16, 2019
