PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn. Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue
PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Sealed BIDS for construction of the 2020 Poncha Avenue & Sabeta Avenue Street Project will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO until 1:30 PM, Date: May 18, 2020. At which time, they which time they will be open and read.
The project consists of Re-Construction of three blocks of Poncha Avenue and two and one half blocks of Sabeta Avenue (sidewalks, curb & gutter, paving).
Bid Bond, Performance/Payment and Warranty Bonds are required. The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
A pre-bid conference call meeting will be held on Thursday May 14th at 10:00 am. Contractors requesting bid documents will be provided with a Zoom video/telephone conference call number and ID by email to join the call. Last day for bid questions is May 15th, at 12:00 am. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing to jdeluca@crabtreegroupinc.com; and tvandaveer@crabtreegroupinc.com. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Contractors are required to have the capability to communicate via email and submit project documentation via cloud tools such as Dropbox. Due to the Corona Virus Policies there will not be a location to view bid documents.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available after May 8, 2020. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Paper copies of the Contract Bid Documents may be obtained from Crabtree Group, Inc., 325 D. Street, Salida, CO 81201 upon the submittal of a $200.00 fee in the form of a check made out to the Crabtree Group, Inc. (submitted at time of request), and the requester’s FedEx or UPS shipping account number (to be used for the shipping of the documents). Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of: 2020 Poncha Springs Street Project and must be sent to both of the following emails addresses: jdeluca@crabtreegroupinc.com , & tvandaveer@crabtreegroupinc.com. All other requests for documents shall be to Poncha Springs via CORA public records request.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Date Advertised: Friday, May 1st, 2020
Monday, May 4th, 2020
Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
Friday, May 8th, 2020
Published in The Mountain Mail May 1, 4, 6 and 8, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.