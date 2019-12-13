Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 43F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.