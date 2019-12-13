PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING APPLICATIONS TO AMEND THE VANDAVEER RANCH PLANNED DEVELOPMENT AND MINOR SUBDIVISION FOR CONFLUENT PARK
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on December 30, 2019, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., public hearings will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on Major Impact Review applications submitted by Confluent Park Salida, LLC, as represented by The Crabtree Group (Joe DeLuca).
The applicant is requesting a Major Impact Review to approve proposed amendments to Parcel VPA-5 of the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development Overall Development Plan defined as Mixed Use Village-Pinto Barn zoning adopted by Ordinance 2011-16. Parcel VPA-5 of the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development consists of approximately 15 acres located at the northeast corner of Highway 50 and Vandaveer Ranch Road. The proposed amendments generally include revising the allowed land uses, residential density, lot sizes, public approval processes and parking. The proposed project is a mixed-use development including retail, office and residential and park uses.
The Planning Commission will also consider approval of the Confluent Park Minor Subdivision consisting of four lots and right-of way for future Cleora Lane.
Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for the Planned Development and Minor Subdivision shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 13, 2019
