PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 05
(Series of 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, VACATING A PORTION OF RIGHT OF WAY LOCATED ALONG EAST 6TH AND TELLER STREETS
WHEREAS, an application has been made for the vacation of a right-of-way located along East 6th and Teller Streets with the City of Salida (the “City”); and
WHEREAS, said application has been found to be legally sufficient for consideration and action by the Salida Planning Commission and the Salida City Council under the Salida City Code (the “Code”); and
WHEREAS, the Salida Planning Commission at a duly noticed public hearing found that the application complied with the Code, the Salida Comprehensive Plan, City plans and policies, approved the application and recommended approval by the Salida City Council; and
WHEREAS, the Salida City Council considered the application at a duly noticed public hearing and found that the application complied with the Code and the Salida Comprehensive Plan and affirmed the Salida Planning Commission’s decision on the application; and
WHEREAS, the subject right of way has not been established as a state highway; and
WHEREAS, City Council finds that vacating a portion of the right-of-way will not cause harm to the public and does not limit access to any surrounding properties.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO:
1. Incorporation of Recitals. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. Vacation of Right of Way. City Council hereby vacates, renounces and disclaims an approximate 1,487 square foot Sixth Street right-of-way more particularly described in Exhibit A.
3. Vesting of Title. Title to the vacated right of way shall vest in the adjacent property owner pursuant to section 43-2-302(l)(c), C.R.S. and the Code. City Council hereby authorizes the Mayor to execute a quitclaim deed to the vacated right-of-way to the adjacent property owner.
4. Effective Date. This ordinance shall only become effective as provided by State statute and the Code.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on March 03, 2020, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, other than Exhibit A described herein which shall be on record with the City Clerk’s office, in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 3rd day of March, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 17th day of March 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING at a regular meeting of the Salida City Council, PASSED, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL BY TITLE ONLY this ____day of _________2020.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
_________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail March 6, 2020
