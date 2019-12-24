PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: Chaffee County Combined Court
142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Adult: Ericka L. Kastner
For a Change of Name to: Cielo Vida
Case Number: 19C65
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on December 11, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Ericka L. Kastner
be changed to
Cielo Vida
SEAL
By:/s/ Karen Prosser
Clerk of Court
Published in The Mountain Mail December 20, 23 and 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.