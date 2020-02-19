PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Department will be accepting 2 Asphalt Overlay bids for the following locations:
• Project A - County Road 144 – 2” thick by 10’ widening of existing surface for bike lane. 2” overlay .7 miles long by 34’ wide. (approx 2000 tons)
• Project B - County Road 145 – 2” thick by 10’ widening of existing surface for bike lane. 2” overlay .7 miles long by 34’ wide. (approx 2000 tons)
• Project C - County Road 321 – 2” asphalt overlay, 2.5 miles long, 24 feet wide. Location of project start west of intersection of Gregg Drive. Travel South approximately 2.5 miles. ( approx 4500 tons)
- Please submit separate bids for projects A,B and C
- Work to commence this July and August 2020.
- Note: Contractor supplies lay down machine, compaction equipment, tack oil, distributer truck and crew. County will provide hot asphalt Material, delivery and traffic control.
- Quantities subject to change due to budgetary reasons.
- All bids must be delivered to Chaffee County Court House, 104 Crestone, Salida, Co 81201 at Administrative Office, second floor, by no later than 4:00pm April 17, 2020. Proposals received after such time may not be considered. Telephone, e-mail or facsimile proposals will NOT be accepted.
- Minority Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on grounds of race, color or national origin.
- Chaffee County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to further negotiate with successful Proposer, and to waive information and minor irregularities in proposals received, and to accept any portion of the proposal if deemed to be in the best interest of Chaffee County to do so. Final acceptance of any proposal will be conditional upon satisfactory execution of a contract by the County and the Proposer. Acceptance of a proposal will not impart any rights to any party including, and without limitation, rights of enforcement, equity, or reimbursement, until the contract and all related documents are approved and properly executed.
- For information contact:
Mark Stacy
719-539-4591
Chaffee County Road and Bridge Supervisor
Mark Stacy
Published in The Mountain Mail February 19 and 26, 2020
