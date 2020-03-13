PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, April 13th, 2020– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Minor Subdivision – “Halley’s Corner” – Preliminary Plat
Monday April 13th, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission for review of the Preliminary Plat for a proposed Minor Subdivision of a 1.45-acre parcel owed by CDL, LLC and submitted by Lorna Arnold proposing 8 “Live/Work Units” fronting Halley’s Ave (2 – fourplexes), and 8 residential units fronting Industrial Drive (2 – fourplexes); as well as, improvements to Halley’s Ave & CR 128. The subdivision is located at the southwest corner of Industrial Drive (CR 128) and Halley’s Ave, 129 Halley’s Ave, zoned SD-1, parcel #R380510200111. A preliminary plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Public Hearing: Commercial Site Plan – “Colorado Outpost”
Monday April 13th, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission for review of the Preliminary Plat for a proposed Commercial Site Plan on a 2.96-acre parcel owed by Love Properties LLC proposing a 29,840sf commercial building for future retail and relocation of Western Archery, improvements to CR 128, and extension of water/sewer mains to the property. The subdivision is located at the southeast corner of Industrial Drive (CR 128) and US Hwy 285, zoned T5 – Urban Center, parcel #R380510200015. The Site Plan and Civil Engineering can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Board of Trustees Special Meeting:
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting for a joint Public Hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday April 13th, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.