PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:40 a.m., April 7, 2020 to be held at the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, for the purpose of considering a Special Event Permit fee waiver for the Spiral Drive Run. The run is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this request is available for public inspection in the Commissioners’ office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida during business hours or by calling 719-539-2218. Information is also available on the County website at www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 12, 2020
