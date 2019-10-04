PUBLIC NOTICE
PURSUANT TO THE LIQUOR LAWS
OF COLORADO
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado, Mo Burrito LLC dba Mo Burrito has requested the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado to grant a TRANSFER of a Hotel & Restaurant (city) License to sell Malt, Vinous and Spirituous Liquor by the drink for consumption on the premises at 311 H Street, Salida, Colorado and in Chaffee County.
A hearing on the application received September 3, 2019 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado.
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LOCAL LICENSING AUTHORITY
_____________________________
Sonia Walter, Deputy City Clerk
Premises Posted: Friday-October 4, 2019
Publish in Mountain Mail: October 4, 2019
Published in The Mountain Mail October 4, 2019
