PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of February 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2020CW3003; Previous Case Nos. 13CW3008 and 97CW83 – EMPIRE LODGE HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC., 585 Empire Valley Drive, Leadville, CO 80461 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: David M. Shohet of Monson, Cummins & Shohet, LLC, 13511 Northgate Estates Dr., Ste. 250, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 (719) 471-1212).
Application to Make Conditional Water Right Partial Absolute and for Continuing Diligence
CHAFFEE AND LAKE COUNTIES
Empire Lodge HOA Exchange. Description of Conditional Exchange: Original Decree. The original decree was entered on April 17, 2007, in Case No. 97CW83, Water Division 2. Subsequent Decrees Awarding Findings of Diligence. One subsequent decree awarding diligence was entered on February 10, 2014, in Case No. 13CW3008, Water Division 2. Amount of Conditional Exchange. The Decree entered in Case No. 97CW83 awarded the Applicant a conditional appropriative right exchange for 50 annual acre feet, at a maximum exchange rate of 2.5 c.f.s. Applicant, in Case No. 13CW3008, made 25 acre feet, at a rate of 1.32 c.f.s., absolute. Accordingly, 25 annual acre feet and 1.18 c.f.s., remain conditional. Sources of Exchange Water. Fully consumable water rights owned by the Board of Water Works of Pueblo (“Board”), leased to the Applicant under a Water Lease Agreement dated July 21, 2000. The Applicant’s lease with the Board is a long term lease for thirty years (“Leased Water Rights”). The Leased Water Rights consist of, without limitation, the Board’s transmountain water, fully consumable water, or other water reusable under Colorado law including, but not limited to, return flows of transmountain water and water reusable by exchange, all under the Board’s decrees. Such leased water rights are of a legal nature that, upon delivery to Applicant, are fully consumable. The Board may make actual delivery of water from the Board’s stored water at Clear Creek Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, and Pueblo Reservoir, and/or from direct flow transmountain water or from any other location from which the Board may legally deliver water from storage, return flows or by exchange, all according to the Board’s water rights decrees. Water leased from the Board does not include any right to use, lease, purchase or receive an allocation of Frying Pan Arkansas Project water or return flows therefrom. Priority Date of the Conditional Exchange. September 29, 2000. Uses of the Exchange Water. Augmentation purposes in accordance with the Applicant’s decreed plan for augmentation in Case No. 97CW83. Exchange Reach. The exchange reaches are from the confluence of Clear Creek and the Arkansas River in Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M., and from the confluence of the Lake Creek and the Arkansas River located in Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M., up the mainstem of the Arkansas River to an initial terminus at the confluence of the Arkansas River and Empire Creek located in Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M., and from the confluence of the Empire Creek and the Arkansas River up Empire Creek to the terminus of the exchange at the headgate of the Beaver Lakes Ditch in Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 79 West, 6th P.M. Outline of Work Done for Completion of Appropriation and Application of Water to Beneficial Use. In Case No. 97CW83, Applicant was awarded a plan for augmentation to replace Applicant’s out of priority depletions to the Arkansas River and Empire Creek caused by Beaver Lakes Ditch, Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2. The water rights used for augmentation are the Leased Water Rights. In order to implement the plan for augmentation, Applicant was awarded an exchange of the Leased Water Rights from the confluence of Clear Creek and the Arkansas and from the confluence of the Lake Creek and the Arkansas River up the Arkansas River to the confluence of the Arkansas River and Empire Creek, and up Empire Creek to the headgate of the Beaver Lakes Ditch. During this diligence period, the Applicant has continued to operate the Empire Lodge HOA Exchange for the purposes of fill, refill and augmentation of out of priority depletions caused by the Beaver Lakes Ditch, Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2. During this diligence period, the Applicant has also spent considerable time and effort in repairing and constructing the HOA’s water infrastructure and system for diversion of the exchanged water. Such work includes the rebuilding the outflow devices and installation of new drain valves for both Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2, rebuilding of a new headgate for the Beaver Lakes Ditch, repair and lining of ditches, and removal of old pipeline from United States Forest Service land. Applicant has also incurred engineering fees as a result of its repair and reconstruction of Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2. Applicant has also spent considerable time and effort in performing annual maintenance of its water infrastructure and system, including annual ditch cleaning and removal of debris from the headgate structure and ditch, dredging bi-annually the settling ponds upstream of the headgate and flume, operation of the headgate and drain valve annually, culvert replacement and upgrades for efficient operation of the ditch, and maintenance, inspection, and upkeep of both spillways and outlets for the Beaver Lakes No. 1 and No. 2. Applicant has spent over $11,360 during this diligence period on the construction and maintenance of its water infrastructure and system for the future diversion of the Empire Lodge HOA Exchange. During this diligence period, the Applicant has, therefore, devoted substantial efforts toward the development of the Empire Lodge HOA Exchange. Claim to Make Absolute. Applicant seeks to make an additional 25 acre feet and 0.08 c.f.s, of the conditional Empire Lodge HOA Exchange absolute exchanged during the 2019 water year. See Exhibit A attached to the application, an email showing the release of 25.82 Af in June 2019 for the initial fill of the Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2 after they had been drained at a rate of 1.4 c.f.s. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.). Applicant continued to replace its out of priority depletions associated with the Beaver Lakes Ditch, Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2 during the remainder of the 2019 irrigation year via Empire Lodge HOA Exchange in accordance with the terms of the decree and the intent of the appropriation of the Empire Lodge HOA Exchange. Names And Address of Owner or Reputed Owners of the Land Upon Which Any Structures are Located. The headgate for Beaver Lakes Ditch, and the Beaver Lake No. 1 and Beaver Lake No. 2, are all located on the lands owned by the US Forest Service, Washington, DC 81623. Applicant requests approval of this Application an additional 25 acre feet and 0.08 c.f.s., of the conditional Empire Lodge HOA Exchange water right, be made final and absolute, that the Court continuing diligence on the remaining conditional water right not requested to be made absolute herein and for such other and further relief as the Court deems appropriate.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of April 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 6th day of March 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan_________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail March 11, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.