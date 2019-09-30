PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Poncha Springs
Accounts Payable Check Register Report - Collegiate Peaks Bank
For The Date Range From
8/1/2019 To 8/31/2019
For All Vendors And For Outstanding Checks - Computer Generated, Hand Written
Check # /eCheck ID, Type, Date, Vendor, Name, Amount, Status
16121, C, 8/1/2019, 156, HYLTON LUMBER, $132.36, O; 16122, C, 8/1/2019, 225, PONCHA LUMBER, $866.15, O; 16123, C, 8/1/2019, 264, SALIDA ACE HARDWARE, $545.38, O; 16124, C, 8/1/2019, 291, USA BLUE BOOK, $280.65, O; 16125, C, 8/1/2019, 295, UTILITY NOTIFICATION CENTER OF CO, $29.82, O; 16126, C, 8/1/2019, 336, DPC INDUSTRIES, $684.52, O; 16127, C, 8/1/2019, 488, AT&T MOBILITY, $114.15, O; 16128, C, 8/1/2019, 876, SALIDA TOOL & EQUIPMENT RENTAL, $18.90, O; 16129, C, 8/1/2019, 899, BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LEASING, $175.00, O; 16130, C, 8/1/2019, 1037, CAPITAL ONE BANK, $1,532.33, O; 16132, C, 8/1/2019, 1066, SANI-STAR, $175.00, O; 16133, C, 8/1/2019, 1114, VERIZON, $202.62, O; 16134, C, 8/1/2019, 1161, Cesare Inc, $1,289.37, O; 16135, C, 8/1/2019, 1172, Mountain Aspect Landscape Architecture LLC, $2,825.50, O; 16136, C, 8/2/2019, 331, UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE, $83.79, O; 16137, C, 8/9/2019, 84, DANA KEPNER, $1,623.05, O; 16138, C, 8/9/2019, 250, SALIDA AUTO PARTS, $49.13, O; 16139, C, 8/9/2019, 648, CRABTREE GROUP INC, $907.50, O; 16140, C, 8/9/2019, 867, BRADY’S WEST, $75.00, O; 16141, C, 8/9/2019, 1044, TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS WATER UTILITY, $657.06, O; 16142, C, 8/9/2019, 1054, COLORADO ANALYTICAL LAB, INC, $280.56, O; 16143, C, 8/9/2019, 1057, ANTERO SEPTIC CORP, $240.00, O; 16144, C, 8/9/2019, 1068, MONSON, CUMMINS & SHOHET LLC, $1,304.30, O; 16145, C, 8/9/2019, 1142, United Systems Technology Inc, $8.48, O; 16146, C, 8/9/2019, 1162, Waste Management, $105.24, O; 16147, C, 8/15/2019, 75, COLORADO DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH & ENVIRONMENT, $310.00, O; 16148, C, 8/15/2019, 199, MOUNTAIN MAIL, $37.15, O; 16149, C, 8/15/2019, 525, PUEBLO DEPT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT, $42.00, O; 16150, C, 8/15/2019, 542, XCEL ENERGY, $1,897.91, O; 16151, C, 8/15/2019, 769, DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF COLORADO, $377.52, O; 16152, C, 8/15/2019, 910, COLORADO EMPLOYER BENEFIT TRUST, $5,900.00, O; 16153, C, 8/15/2019, 944, SALIDA UTILITIES, $163.32, O; 16154, C, 8/15/2019, 1028, TITAN MACHINERY, $69.33, O; 16155, C, 8/15/2019, 1054, COLORADO ANALYTICAL LAB, INC, $320.00, O; 16156, C, 8/15/2019, 1070, Providence Infrastructure Consultants, $5,522.92, O; 16157, C, 8/15/2019, 1093, ALPHA PLUMBING CO., $195.00, O; 16158, C, 8/15/2019, 1151, Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, $846.40, O; 16159, C, 8/15/2019, 1182, Southern Colorado Fencing, $11,522.13, O; 16160, C, 8/15/2019, 1183, Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, $10,000.00, O; 16161, C, 8/27/2019, 696, TOM CLOCK, $500.00, O; 16162, C, 8/29/2019, 488, AT&T MOBILITY, $188.59, O; 16163, C, 8/29/2019, 542, XCEL ENERGY, $1,016.22, O; 16164, C, 8/29/2019, 600, ATMOS ENERGY, $94.43, O; 16165, C, 8/29/2019, 899, BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LEASING, $175.00, O; 16166, C, 8/29/2019, 1066, SANI-STAR, $175.00, O; 16167, C, 8/29/2019, 1090, IMPRESCO LLC, $207.15, O; 16168, C, 8/29/2019, 1114, VERIZON, $90.74, O; 16169, C, 8/29/2019, 1142, United Systems Technology Inc, $123.00, O; 16170, C, 8/30/2019, 128, GOBIN’S INC, $149.35, O; 16171, C, 8/30/2019, 225, PONCHA LUMBER, $2,641.91, O; 16173, C, 8/30/2019, 689, DARRYL WILSON, $200.00, O; 16174, C, 8/30/2019, 983, RALPH B SCANGA, $500.00, O; 16175, C, 8/30/2019, 1065, DEAN R EDWARDS, $200.00, O; 16176, C, 8/30/2019, 1080, JAMES K DONOVAN, $100.00, O; 16177, C, 8/30/2019, 1083, DAVID WARD, $100.00, O; 16178, C, 8/30/2019, 1111, Thomas F Moore, $200.00, O;
ACH, 8/15/2019, Security Benefit – Deferred CompAmount $1,071.48
ACH, 8/31/2019, Security Benefit – Deferred Comp, Amount $1,059.69
ACH, 8/15/2019, 941 Tax – Payroll, Amount $2,524.13
ACH, 8/31/2019, 941 Tax – Payroll, Amount $2,543.58
ACH, 8/31/2019, AFLAC-Insurance – staff reimburses town, Amount $431.24
Accounts Payable - Checks, $58,070.93
ACH $7,630.12
Total $65,701.05
Published in The Mountain Mail September 30, 2019
