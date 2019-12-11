PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue,
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Parent/Petitioner: Natalie Zoberski and Kevin Zoberski
for Minor Child: Tatiana Nicole Zoberski
For a Change of Name to: Tatiana Rose Nicole Zoberski
Case Number: 19C64
Division Courtroom
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on December 5, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Tatiana Nicole Zoberski
be changed to
Tatiana Rose Nicole Zoberski
SEAL
By:/s/ Dana Petri
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail December 11, 12 and 13, 2019
