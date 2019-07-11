PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following applications:
Project: Centerville Ranch Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption
Applicant: Jeff Ince (21.954%) and Centerville Ranch Investment, LLC (78.0461%)
Location: 18010 Highway 285, Nathrop
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide approximately 908.5 acres into 5.2 acres (Tract 1) and 903.6 acres (Remainder Tract). Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater systems.
Project: JLS,LLC/Town of Poncha Springs Subdivision Exemption for Public Benefit
Applicant: Brian Berger for JLS,LLC and the Town of Poncha Springs
Location: 7690 Highway 285, Salida
Zone: Commercial
Request: To subdivide a 70.5 acre lot into 70.4 acres (Lot 1-R) and 0.1 acres (Outlot B) to create a separate outlot for the Town of Poncha Springs well site. No services are required for this use.
Board of County Commissioners Hearings: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, meeting starts at 9:00 a.m., to be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 11, 2019
