PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado, Sec. 38-21.5-101CRS, the personal property of Marlena Veasman, POB 1507, Salida CO 81201, in storage unit D091, will be sold for an amount due Many Minis, 916 Palmer St., Salida CO 81201. Unit contents: Miscellaneous items. Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Unit D091 on Friday, September 6, 2019. Many Minis reserves the right to cancel the auction without notice.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 22 and September 5, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.