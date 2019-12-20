PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: Chaffee County Combined Court

142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Adult: Ericka L. Kastner

For a Change of Name to: Cielo Vida

Case Number: 19C65

Division    Courtroom

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on December 11, 2019 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Ericka L. Kastner

be changed to

Cielo Vida

SEAL

By:/s/ Karen Prosser

Clerk of Court

Published in The Mountain Mail December 20, 23 and 24, 2019

