PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Sharon K. Carr, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30015
All persons having claims against the above named estate is required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before November 1, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Paul Mason
16055 Old Forest Point, Ste 301
Monument, CO 80132
Paul Mason, Attorney at Law
16055 Old Forest Point, Ste 301
Monument, CO 80132
Phone Number: 719-428-4495
E-mail: paralegal@mlapg.com
FAX Number: 719-422-7240
Atty. Reg. #: 43377
Published in The Mountain Mail June 3, 10 and 17, 2020
