PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and Pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the personal property of:
Stardust Lamm
845 Oak, Lot #1
Salida, CO 81201
Our lien will be enforced at A&A Storage of Poncha Springs, LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Unit contents: Pre-hung interior door, twin bed set, 4-alum wheels, battery charger, chest - tools, many misc. unknown.
Our lien will be enforced and property disposed of at
10:00 am - Aug. 13, 2019
Unit number 230
Published in The Mountain Mail July 30 and August 6, 2019
