PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 13
(Series of 2019)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 AND CHAPTER 16 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING TEMPORARY COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES AND VENDING PERMITS
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (“City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City by and through its City Council (“Council”), possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety and welfare; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-23-301 the Council also possesses the authority to adopt and enforce zoning regulations; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to this authority, the City has previously adopted certain regulations concerning vending permits within Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code (“Code”) and certain land use and zoning regulations concerning temporary commercial activities within Chapter 16 of the Code; and
WHEREAS, through observing the process provided for in the Code concerning temporary commercial activities and vending permits and the increase in outdoor vendors, including food vendors, Council has expressed the desire to amend certain provisions of Chapter 6 and Chapter 16 to ensure clarity, fairness and consistency with the goals of the City, its residents and its customers; and
WHEREAS, after due and proper notice, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on August 13, 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Council has conducted its review of the issues, including the Planning Commission’s recommendations, and find that it would further the health and welfare of the citizens of Salida to amend Chapter 6 and Chapter 16, concerning temporary commercial activities and vending permits, as provided below.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO as follows:
Section 1. The City Council incorporates the foregoing recitals as conclusions, facts, determinations and findings by the City Council.
Section 2.Article II of Chapter 6 of the Salida Municipal Code, currently entitled “Vendor Permits,” is hereby renamed as “Temporary Commercial Activity/Vendor Permits”
Section 3. Section 6-2-10 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-2-10 – Temporary Commercial Activity/Vendor Permits.
All “temporary commercial activities,” as specifically defined in Chapter 16 of this Code, must be approved and permitted by the City of Salida, as set forth below, prior to engaging in such activities.
(a)Outdoor Vending Permits – Public Property.
(1) Permit required. Outdoor vendors not associated with a Multiple Vendor Event Permit, Sec. 6-2-10(c), that wish to sell on public property must obtain a permit from the City of Salida and pay the required fee. It shall be unlawful for any person to conduct any temporary commercial activities on public property within the City of Salida except as provided by this Section.
(2) Application required. Applications for an outdoor vending permit on public property shall be made to the City of Salida on forms provided therefore. Approval of permit is subject to administrative review by the City Administrator or their designee in accordance with the review standards of Municipal Code Section 16-4-190(n) regarding temporary commercial activities, and other conditions herein. City Council is to be notified during a regular City Council meeting of new and approved applications. The City Administrator may at his or her discretion forward any such applications subject to administrative review to the City Council for review and approval or denial.
(3) Duration of use. Permits for outdoor vendors shall be granted for a period not to exceed more than one hundred eighty (180) total days in one (1) calendar year, in increments of seven (7), thirty (30), ninety (90) and one hundred eighty (180) days, in increments of ten (10) consecutive days, forty-five (45) consecutive days, or three hundred sixty-five (365) consecutive days.
(4) Use allowed. Outdoor vending is permitted on the following types of public property: in the C-1 and C-2 zone districts, City parks excluding Riverside Park, in the following locations with City Administrator approval: Centennial Park, Alpine Park, and Marvin Park. Vending is not allowed in any other City park except for sanctioned special events. Vending is not permitted on City sidewalks or public parking lots, except for sanctioned special events. Mobile ice cream trucks, however, may operate alongside public roadways, within residential zones, pursuant to all other applicable regulations.
(5) Number of permits: Only two (2) active permits will be issued for any specified public property at any one given time. Only one vending permit is allowed within the City per sales tax license.
(6) Hours of operation. Vendors are allowed to conduct business during park hours only, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. , or as posted. Mobile ice cream trucks may operate along public roadways in residential zones from 10:00 a.m. to Sunset.
(7) Permit display. Vendingpermit, state sales tax license, and retail food license (if applicable) must be prominently displayed while vending.
(8) Accessibility. The location of the vending device may not cause congestion of vehicular or pedestrian traffic and shall not be placed in a right-of-way.
(b) Outdoor Vending Permits – Private Property.
(1) Permit required. Outdoor vendors not associated with a Multiple Vendor Event Permit, Sec. 6-2-10(c), that wish to sell on private property must obtain a permit from the City of Salida and pay the required fee. It shall be unlawful for any person to conduct any temporary commercial activities on private property within the City of Salida except as provided by this Section.
(2) Application required. Applications for an outdoor vending permit on private property shall be made to the City of Salida on forms provided. Approval of permit is subject to review by the City Administrator or their designee in accordance with the review standards of Municipal Code Section 16-4-190(n) regarding temporary commercial activities, and other conditions herein.
(3) Duration of use. Permits for outdoor vendors shall be granted in increments of ten (10) consecutive days, forty-five (45) consecutive days, and three hundred sixty-five (365) consecutive days.
(4) Use allowed. Outdoor vending on private property is permitted in the following zone districts with City Administrator approval: C-1, C-2, Residential Mixed-Use, and Industrial.
(5) Number of permits: Only two (2) active outdoor vending permits will be issued for any privately-owned site with City Administrator approval. Any site proposing more than two (2) outdoor vendors for any given time must receive Limited Impact Review approval for the entire site, and any previously existing vending permits on the site will be superseded by any decision therein.
(6) Permit display. Vending permit, state sales tax license, and retail food license (if applicable) must be prominently displayed while vending.
(7) Accessibility. The location of the vending device may not cause congestion of vehicular or pedestrian traffic and shall not be placed in a right-of-way.
(8) Required parking spaces. In addition to any parking space(s) required for the temporary commercial activity, if a vending operation occupies parking space(s) required for an existing use, the same number of spaces must be provided at a different location and approved by the City Administrator or their designee.
(c)Multiple Vendor Event Permit.
(1) A multiple vendor event permit shall be obtained by anyone desiring to stage a temporary multiple vendor temporary event for commercial purpose within the City, on either public or private property. The City will consider a single application for each event, and the applicant shall be responsible to list all participating vendors in the application and to submit the current state sales tax license for each vendor to the City.
(2) Each vendor participating in a multiple vendor event and included within the multiple vendor event permit shall maintain a copy of the vendor’s current state sales tax license and retail food license (if applicable) and post the license at his their temporary location.
(3) The City reserves the right to reject an individual vendor’s eligibility to operate under a multiple vendor event permit.
(4) The City shall assess a permit fee for each vendor participating in the multiple vendor event permit as established by resolution of the City Council and amended from time to time.
Section 4. Section 6-2-20 of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 6-2-20. - Application and Issuance.
(a) Outdoor Vendor Permit Requirements (Public and Private).
(1) Application must be submitted a minimum of seven (7) days before vending is to commence.
(2) The City Administrator or their designee may issue outdoor vendor permits upon the requirements of Section 16-4-190(n) and the following conditions:
(i) Signage (all locations). A maximum of two (2) signs up to twenty-four (24) square feet each are permitted. One (1) offsite sign sidewalk sign is allowed within fifteen (15) feet or less of the vending vehicle or operation. For food trucks or vending carts, signs on or within the physical dimensions of the truck or cart plus one (1) sidewalk sign within fifteen (15) feet or less of the truck or cart are allowed.
(ii) Utilities (on public property). Use of public utilities is subject to approval depending on location, availability and compatibility. The City Council reserves the right to charge a fee for such usage, established by resolution and amended from time to time, and other public infrastructure, such as electricity.
(iii) Insurance (on public property). Prior to issuance of the permit, the applicant shall demonstrate adequate insurance coverage is in place. The City Administrator, at his or her discretion, may require that the City be named as an additional insured.
(iv) Valid sales tax license (all locations). Each vendor shall maintain a copy of the vendor’s current state sales tax license and post the license at his or her location.
(v) Food license (all locations). Each vendor shall obtain a retail food license from the Chaffee County Department of Environmental Health, if applicable,and post the license at his or her location.
(vi) Removal. Vending device must be moved after forty-eight (48) hours.
(vii) Permit transferrable. Permits are transferrable to all applicable public spaces listed on the application and permit.
(vi) Fire Inspection and Fire Extinguisher (all locations). All vendors shall receive a yearly fire inspection and must have a certified working fire extinguisher immediately accessible.
(vii) The City Administrator may submit any outdoor vendor permit for public property to the City Council for approval or denial. The City Administrator or City Council’s decision regarding the application shall be final.
(viii) The City Administrator may submit any outdoor vendor permit for private property to Planning Commission for approval or denial. The City Administrator or Planning Commission’s decision regarding the application shall be final.
(b) Multiple Vendor Event Permit Requirements.
(1) Any person desiring a multiple vendor event permit shall apply to the City Administrator at least thirty (30) days prior to the date of the intended use on forms provided by the City Clerk.
(2) The City Administrator or their designee may issue a multiple vendor event permit upon the following conditions:
(i) The proposed use will not unreasonably interfere with or detract from the general public enjoyment of the park or approved public space.
(ii) That the proposed use will not unreasonably interfere or detract from the promotion or protection of the public health, welfare and safety.
(iii) That the proposed use is not reasonably anticipated to lead to or incite violence, crime, disorderly conduct or injury or damage to City property or patrons.
(iv) (iii) That the proposed use will not entail extraordinary expense to the City.
(v) (iv) That the proposed location in whole or part has not been previously reserved for another use at the same date and time requested in the application.
(vi) (v) The applicant has paid the appropriate fee established by the City Council.
(vii)(3) The City Administrator may submit any multiple vendor event permit application to the City Council. The City Administrator or City Council’s decision regarding the application shall be final.
(c) The City Administrator may submit multiple vendor event permit or outdoor vendor permit applications to the City Council. The City Administrator or City Council’s decision regarding the application shall be final.
(c) Relinquishment, Revocation or Suspension of Permit
(1) Relinquishment (public property). A permit granted on public property shall be deemed relinquished and abandoned if the temporary commercial activity or use is not engaged within the first thirty (30) days of issuance, if granted for a forty-five (45) day period, or within the first ninety (90) days of issuance, if granted for a three hundred and sixty five day (365) period.
(2) Revocation or Suspension. A permit issued pursuant to this Article may be suspended or revoked by the City Council, upon ten (10) day’s written notice, for the following reasons:
(i) False statement of material fact contained in the application;
(ii) Failure to file any report or furnish any other information that may be required;
(iii) Violation of any provision of this Article or any law, ordinance or regulation pertaining to the requirements or terms of the permit or application or related to the operation of the temporary commercial activity at the permitted location.
Section 5. Section 16-1-80, concerning definitions of the Land Use Code, of the Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 16-1-80. - Definitions.
This Article defines words, terms and phrases contained within this Land Use Code. The following terms shall have the following meanings when used in this Land Use Code:
…
Temporary commercial activity means general retail sales or other commercial uses such as, but not limited to: food carts, trucks or trailers operated outside of a building outdoors, fireworks stands, artisan booths, farm stands, farmers’ markets, holiday tree sales, etc. Temporary commercial activities do not include farm stands, farmers’ market, holiday tree sales, yard sales, children’s lemonade stands, catering for events, outdoor accessory sales of an existing business established on the property, and or those commercial activities conducted by non-profit organizations for less than two (2) days in a calendar month.
Section 6. Section 16-4-190(n) of the Salida Municipal Code, concerning Review Standards Applicable to Particular Uses, Temporary Commercial Uses and Activities, is hereby amended to read as follows:
Sec. 16-4-190. – Review standards applicable to particular uses.
…
(n) Temporary Commercial Uses and Activities. Temporary commercial uses and activities may be allowed only when:
(1) Use Allowed. The commercial use itself is allowed or is approved as a conditional use in the zone district.
(2) Parking. Adequate parking is provided for the use, as determined by the Administrator.
(3) Health and Safety Codes. The use complies with all applicable health and safety codes and a permit for the use is obtained from the Building Official.
(4) Location. The use is situated such that it does not block any required access or egress from the site and is not located on any required parking.
(5) Chapter 6 Article II. The use complies with Chapter 6 Article II of the Salida Municipal Code, which establishes other conditions of approval of Temporary Commercial Activities/Vending Permits, as applicable.
Section 7. Table 16-D of the Salida Municipal Code, entitled “Schedule of Uses,” within Chapter 16, Article IV, is hereby amended to read as follows:
See Amendments.pdf
Section 8. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the ___ day of __________, 2019 and set for second reading and public hearing on the _____ day of ____________, 2019.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the ______day of _________________, 2019.
CITY OF SALIDA
By: ____
Mayor
ATTEST: (SEAL)
By:______
City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the ______ day of ____, 2019, and BY TITLE ONLY, OR IN FULL, after Final Adoption on the ____ day of ____, 2019.
By: ____
City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail August 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.